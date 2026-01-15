Authorities have not encountered links to terrorist groups or foreign intelligence services in the December 2025 plane crash near Ankara that killed Libya’s army chief and his entourage.

The investigation, however, is still underway into the incident as the black box of the plane was sent to London for analysis. Türkiye’s top science body, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), is investigating the footage of the incident.

Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that a Cypriot flight attendant, who was on the arrival flight of the Libyan delegation, was detained and questioned by Turkish authorities regarding the crash.

A private jet carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed al-Haddad and four other people crashed after takeoff from Ankara on Dec. 23. The jet lost all radio contact after issuing an emergency landing alert near the Haymana district south of Ankara. Al-Haddad and other officials were leaving for Tripoli after a meeting with the Turkish defense minister and commanders.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the Turkish capital has launched an investigation into the incident that rocked Libya, where the commander al-Haddad was a beloved figure.

The investigation is examining not only the moment of the crash but also the period leading up to it, including the actions of personnel before the incident. As part of the probe, identification procedures were completed through DNA profiling based on biological samples taken from those who died in the crash.

Authorities said investigations into the crew, who brought the delegation to Ankara and included a citizen of the Greek Cypriot administration, have so far found no links to any terrorist group or foreign intelligence service. The crew members were briefly subjected to intelligence questioning in Ankara, officials said.

Through a frame-by-frame analysis of the footage by TÜBITAK, authorities will determine the aircraft’s angle of descent, speed and whether there were any signs of an in-air explosion or external interference.

A report prepared by TÜBITAK experts using image enhancement and digital analysis techniques will be added to the investigation file.

All radio communications between the control tower and the aircraft are also being reviewed by a technical panel of pilot experts. Specialists are examining marks on the wreckage and electromagnetic data to assess the possibility of in-flight interference.

Meanwhile, the chief prosecutor’s office has sent a formal request to Libyan authorities seeking information on the company that leased the aircraft and the leasing process, as well as all historical records of periodic maintenance and parts replacements, and a list of individuals who conducted the aircraft’s most recent technical inspections.