The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) inaugurated the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 program with a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Opening with a speech by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, the event hosted various state authorities, journalists and program participants from 74 countries.

Hasina, in her inauguration speech, highlighted the strength and vitality of the youth and recalled the achievement and sacrifices of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Bangabandhu, during his youth. She also highlighted the plight of the persecuted Rohingya community and asked the global community to build global consensus for their sustainable, safe and dignified repatriation.

Participating in the ceremony, Taha Ayhan, president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), on the other hand, emphasized that “Bangladesh has become one of Asia’s most remarkable success stories in recent years, is moving quickly to a high-value, knowledge-intensive society, beyond apparel manufacturing, and will be the 26th largest economy in the world, by 2030."

"With its asset of two-third of its population is under 25, quick learners, adaptive to technologies and ready to engage in their communities, Bangladesh will certainly keep moving to the highest levels of sustainable development," Ayhan added.

As part of the first step of "Islamic World Youth Capital" events, Bangladesh held the "Resilient Youth Leaders Summit" on Monday, which lasted for two days. More than 1,200 young people from 74 countries applied to attend the summit. Among these applications, 250 young people selected by the organizing committee will attend the summit.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamid Gul is also expected to attend the summit and give a speech.