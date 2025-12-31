Türkiye’s Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) Chair Ibrahim Beşinci called on citizens to join a large-scale demonstration planned for the first day of the new year on Istanbul’s historic Galata Bridge, urging the public not to remain silent over civilian deaths in Gaza.

Speaking at a press briefing on the bridge, Beşinci said nearly 400 civil society organizations would take part in the rally under the banners of the Humanitarian Alliance and the National Will Platform. The demonstration will be held under the slogan, “We do not submit, we do not stay silent, we do not forget Palestine.”

Beşinci said the event aims to break what he described as a growing global silence following a fragile cease-fire, stressing that the suffering in Gaza remains unresolved. Despite cold winter weather, he expressed confidence that large crowds would attend, citing what he called the Turkish public’s strong sense of conscience and solidarity.

The program is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., with participants gathering for prayers at major mosques, including Sultanahmet and Hagia Sophia, before marching in organized groups toward Galata Bridge.

“This is not an event invitation, it is a call to witness and to act,” he said, urging families, artists, social media influencers, foundations and sports communities to move beyond statements of condemnation and take part in public demonstrations.

Beşinci said thousands of Palestinians have endured severe hardship for more than two years and that entering a new year amid ongoing civilian deaths is unacceptable. He added that Israeli and Western media outlets are expected to closely follow the rally, saying images from Istanbul could reignite international attention on Gaza.

Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Israel’s bloody attacks in Gaza and has hosted numerous mass demonstrations in support of Palestinians since the conflict escalated, with organizers often framing the rallies as moral and humanitarian appeals rather than political protests.