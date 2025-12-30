Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) Chair Ibrahim Beşinci has called on the public to join a large-scale march to be held on Jan. 1 on the Galata Bridge in Istanbul, to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to demand compliance with the cease-fire process.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the National Will Platform on Tuesday, Beşinci said the march aims to keep international attention focused on Palestine and to mobilize public conscience at a time when global pressure is weakening. He described the Galata Bridge as a symbolic venue, stating that it will serve as a “platform of conscience” rather than merely a physical crossing point.

Beşinci also expressed condolences for police officers who were killed during a counterterrorism operation against Daesh in Yalova, northwestern Türkiye, noting that the march will be carried out under the motto “Blessings for the martyrs, support for Palestine.”

According to Beşinci, the day will begin with morning prayers at several historic mosques across Istanbul, including Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet, Süleymaniye, Fatih, Yeni Cami and Taksim mosques. Participants will then proceed in organized groups toward the Galata Bridge, where the main gathering will take place.

He emphasized that the initiative goes beyond a symbolic demonstration, framing it as a civic call to bear witness. The program on the bridge will include public addresses, religious hymns and various forms of collective expression intended to amplify the voices of civilians affected by the conflict.

Referring to developments in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Beşinci recalled that tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives and that large-scale destruction has been inflicted on residential areas. He argued that Israel has failed to fully implement the cease-fire provisions agreed upon and said declining international scrutiny has allowed violations to continue on the ground.

Beşinci criticized what he described as ineffective international responses, stating that the process should not be left to the political calculations of Western leaders. He underlined that civil society must assume an active monitoring role to ensure that cease-fire commitments are upheld and that sustained public pressure remains in place.

The TÜGVA chair said nearly 400 civil society organizations are expected to participate in the march, adding that the call has also been supported by Türkiye’s major sports clubs. He noted that their involvement reflects a broad-based consensus that the issue of Palestine is fundamentally a humanitarian concern that transcends political, religious and ethnic boundaries.

Concluding his remarks, Beşinci said the Jan. 1 march is intended to reignite global civic engagement on Palestine, arguing that visible public participation can contribute to renewed international pressure. He added that even limited individual involvement can play a role in influencing the broader public agenda and shaping global awareness.

Thanks to Türkiye

The National Will Platform also released a video ahead of the rally, containing messages from Palestinians in Gaza. Palestinians in the devastated city urged more people to join the rally and praised Türkiye for standing with them during the tough times.

The first rally for solidarity with Gazans was also held on the Galata Bridge on Jan. 1, 2024, a few months after a new round of the Palestine-Israel conflict began. Türkiye is the fiercest critic of Israel’s genocide in the Palestinian territories and cut off ties with Tel Aviv after the conflict began. Since 2023, people of diverse political affiliations have staged rallies across the country to protest Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday, Hatice Yılmaz, chair of the board of the Türkiye Youth and Education Service Foundation (TÜRGEV), said the Palestinian cause represents a multilayered area of responsibility for civil society.

Emphasizing the importance of CSOs and the public acting as advocates for Palestine, Yılmaz said Türkiye has supported Palestine from the very beginning both diplomatically and internationally, as well as through humanitarian aid.

"Türkiye has taken responsibility for the Gaza issue. Israel is not complying with the cease-fire rules and is committing numerous violations in legal and humanitarian terms. At this point, showing a reaction is of great importance," she said.

Drawing attention to the decline in mass demonstrations in Western countries following the cease-fire decision, Yılmaz added: "In Europe and the United States, public demonstrations have almost come to a halt. We will come together on Jan. 1 to break this silence and keep awareness alive. Our aim is to ensure Palestine is not forgotten."

Yılmaz said that, while individual and social media reactions continue, mass protests in Europe and the U.S. have largely ceased, emphasizing the importance of continuing demonstrations involving diverse societal segments.