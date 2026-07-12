Ousted chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Özgür Özel rides a wave of popularity among opponents of former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated to the top post in May by a court verdict. Özel, who has been touring Türkiye since he was forced to step down, seeks to garner public support as his camp promotes his campaign as a march to power.

Over the weekend, Özel, now parliamentary group chair of CHP, hit out at the government while claiming that he may return to his post and signaling that he may “carve out a new path,” implying establishing a new party with his supporters.

Özel aims to drum up support for a general election earlier than the scheduled 2028 while sticking to legal procedures for his call for an extraordinary intraparty election at the CHP, confident he would be elected again. The Kılıçdaroğlu administration pledged to hold an election but not before autumn. The administration also fast-tracked expulsions of any figures in the party supporting Özel, from provincial chairs to lawmakers, though the process may take a long time due to appeals procedures. As the process drags on, the Özel supporters express frustration and often flood social media with messages for the foundation of a new party. The Özel camp initially sought to join an existing party before abandoning these plans and it is still unclear what their next step will be, with Özel saying nothing openly about plans, despite the possibility that the general elections may be rescheduled to late 2027. A new party may be a risky gambit for Özel as Kılıçdaroğlu still retains a semblance of support among die-hard CHP voters. Political pundits say it may further fracture already divided opposition, which failed to beat Erdoğan even when they created a six-party bloc in 2023 under the leadership of presidential candidate Kılıçdaroğlu.

He was in a village in central Türkiye’s Niğde on Sunday before he traveled downtown and addressed a crowd after climbing up a park bench. Özel told the crowd that he was the only CHP chair to beat President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, citing his party’s gains in the 2024 municipal elections against Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party). “Let us compete again and we will beat you,” he told his supporters. CHP currently touts former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu as its presidential candidate but Imamoğlu remains jailed on a spate of charges, from corruption to holding a fake diploma, while the Kılıçdaroğlu camp has not declared its support for his future candidacy. Although he does not have a party where he or other lawmakers are eligible to run for the presidency, Özel said he was “ahead of the opinion polls.”

At Saturday’s rally in the southern city of Adana, Özel said he would not “rush” his next move but neither would he be “late.” “We don’t have party offices or resources now, but we are here with thousands, unlike those who cannot leave their offices,” Özel told his supporters in a thinly veiled criticism against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who rarely attended any public events except funerals since he took office and shunned addressing the party at its weekly parliamentary group meetings.