Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel said the party has formally appealed the court's "absolute nullity" ruling regarding the CHP congress case and requested the suspension of interim measures ordering the removal of the current party leadership.

Speaking after the Ankara Regional Court of Justice ruled that the CHP's 38th Ordinary Congress and 21st Extraordinary Congress were legally invalid, Özel said the party submitted its first appeal to the Court of Cassation within the required legal timeframe.

"Today, we made our first objection to the Court of Cassation within the legal deadline, including a request for the removal of the interim injunction decision," Özel said.

He also announced that the CHP would apply to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Friday to defend the party mandate granted by the election authority.

"We will apply to the Supreme Election Council tomorrow so that it protects the certificate of mandate it granted to us," Özel said, calling on both the Court of Cassation and the YSK to act swiftly regarding the party's appeals against the interim measures.

"We expect the Court of Cassation to urgently review our applications seeking the suspension of the interim injunction, and we expect the YSK to stand by its own area of authority and responsibility," he added.

Özel also commented on reports regarding communication with former CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated by the court pending a final ruling.

Asked whether he had spoken with Kılıçdaroğlu, Özel said, "I received many phone calls, and Kılıçdaroğlu was among those who called. I have not returned his call yet. What exactly would we discuss?"

Meanwhile, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş warned against turning legal proceedings into a tool to weaken or divide political parties. He said the process appeared aimed at dragging the CHP into internal disputes and weakening Türkiye's main opposition force.

"This process must be overcome calmly and in unity," Yavaş said, warning that divisive rhetoric would only serve those seeking to deepen internal tensions within the opposition.