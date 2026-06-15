Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is facing a deepening internal crisis amid reports that supporters of former party leader Özgür Özel are preparing contingency plans that could include launching a new political party, according to Turkish media reports and party insiders.

The dispute follows a court ruling that effectively restored former CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the party leadership, triggering an escalating power struggle between rival factions competing for control of the party’s organization, parliamentary group and future direction.

Several Turkish media outlets reported that figures close to Özel have accelerated preparations for a possible breakaway movement and could announce details of a new political formation as early as this week. The reports claim that organizers have already secured office space in Ankara and are evaluating multiple scenarios, including either establishing a new party or taking over an existing political party with legal eligibility to participate in elections.

Among the options reportedly being discussed are the takeover of smaller political parties, including the Technology Development Party (TEK Party) and the Democrat Party, although no official confirmation has been provided by either camp.

The reports emerged as CHP factions continue to clash over the party’s next steps following the court’s decision and a growing dispute over calls for an extraordinary party congress.

Supporters of Özel have reportedly collected signatures from nearly 1,000 party delegates to force an extraordinary convention aimed at reshaping the party leadership. However, Kılıçdaroğlu’s allies argue that the legal circumstances created by the court ruling prevent such a congress from being convened at this stage.

According to Turkish media reports, members of Kılıçdaroğlu’s circle believe any signatures collected for an extraordinary congress should be directed to the courts rather than the current party administration, citing ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the leadership dispute.

The struggle has also spilled into parliament, where rival factions are contesting control of CHP’s parliamentary group.

Tensions intensified after disciplinary measures were reportedly initiated against senior lawmakers Ali Mahir Başarır and Gökhan Günaydın, both considered close to Özel. Party officials aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu are reportedly seeking to appoint new parliamentary group leaders, while supporters of Özel are preparing their own internal meetings to preserve influence within the parliamentary caucus.

The dispute is expected to reach another critical stage this week as both factions seek authorization to hold separate parliamentary group meetings under their respective leadership claims.

Meanwhile, CHP’s Central Executive Board, chaired by Kılıçdaroğlu, is expected to meet this week amid speculation that further disciplinary actions and organizational changes could be announced, including measures affecting local party organizations and municipal officials.

Reports of a possible new political party have generated mixed reactions within the opposition ranks.

According to party insiders cited by Turkish media, dozens of lawmakers who previously supported calls for an extraordinary congress remain reluctant to leave CHP and join a newly established movement. Several reports suggest that a significant number of deputies and municipal mayors continue to favor remaining within the party despite the ongoing leadership dispute.

Supporters of a potential breakaway argue that a new political movement could distance itself from CHP’s historical baggage and potentially appeal to conservative voters who have traditionally been reluctant to support the party.

However, political observers note that any newly established party would face significant organizational and financial challenges. Unlike CHP, which receives substantial public funding due to its parliamentary representation, a new party would need to build a nationwide organization and campaign structure without immediate access to state financial support.

Adding to speculation, former CHP lawmaker and journalist Mustafa Balbay said during a television appearance that preparations for alternative political structures were underway. Balbay claimed that office space had been secured and contingency plans were being developed to avoid being caught unprepared as the party crisis unfolds.

On the oıther hand, according to party sources cited by Turkish media reports, indicate that nearly 50 lawmakers have individually contacted Kılıçdaroğlu and senior party officials in recent weeks to convey that they have no intention of leaving the CHP to join a potential breakaway movement.

The reports also claim that if Özel were to establish a new party, no more than 60 CHP lawmakers would be expected to resign and join him, a figure significantly lower than earlier estimates circulating within opposition circles.

Moreover, party sources argue that many lawmakers publicly aligned with Manisa lawmaker Özgür Özel have been reluctant to openly express their true positions due to what they describe as intense backlash and criticism on social media.

According to the sources, these lawmakers may continue to maintain their current stance until any potential decision by Özel to part ways with the CHP becomes official.

The sources also claim that, in addition to lawmakers, numerous mayors have remained in contact with the party headquarters and have repeatedly emphasized their intention to remain within the CHP.

Party officials estimate that if Özel were to establish a new political party, no more than 60 lawmakers would leave the CHP to join him. They argue that many of those who might defect are relatively recent additions to the party and do not have deep-rooted ties to the CHP's political tradition.