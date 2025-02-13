President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined the unveiling of a plaque with his name bestowed on a busy interchange in Pakistan as he met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday. Sectors the F-8 and F-9 Interchange were recently constructed at the intersection of Jinnah Avenue and Agha Shahi Road.

Türkiye has had a major street bearing the name of Pakistan's first governor-general, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in the heart of the capital, Ankara, since the 1970s.

Erdoğan is a beloved figure in Pakistan, where he received a warm welcome late Wednesday, with posters of him and Turkish flags adorning the streets of Islamabad.

Erdoğan's motorcade headed to the Prime Ministry from the hotel where he was staying, through streets adorned with flags of Türkiye and Pakistan. After a brass band played the national anthems of the two countries, Erdoğan greeted the honor guards and planted a sapling dedicated to the Turkish-Pakistani friendship. He later watched Pakistan's Air Forces honor his visit by performing a flight above the ceremony venue.

A delegation, including first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, accompanied the president.