President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s growing popularity in Asia has found its way into songs as the Turkish leader visited Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan this week. Apparently inspired by Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim’s musical send-off to Erdoğan’s most welcomed visit, the Pakistani government on Thursday shared a video of the president, accompanied by a song associated with the Turkish leader.

The government posted on social media a montage of videos of Erdoğan’s arrival in Islamabad, including a welcoming ceremony for the leader and Turkish delegation, against the backdrop of a “dombra” tune used in past election campaigns for the longstanding Turkish leader. The Urdu version of the song heaping praise on the “voice of the oppressed” was used in the video.

Earlier, Ibrahim made headlines in Türkiye when he shared an Instagram reel of his photos and videos with the visiting Turkish president, to the tune of a popular Turkish pop song whose title can be roughly translated as "To the Sole Owner of My Heart."