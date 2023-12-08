Türkiye has complete faith Palestine will win in Gaza because their victory means world peace triumphs and commitment to human rights is restored, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his accomplices to get deterrent punishment as an example for all perpetrators of genocide,” Erdoğan told reporters on his way back to Türkiye from a trip to Athens.

“Netanyahu is also committing this (Gaza) genocide to prolong his political life and to avoid trial,” he said.

“Just as (former Serbian President Slobodan) Milosevic was tried in the International Criminal Court (ICC), similarly Netanyahu, as well as all Israeli and non-Israeli politicians acting in concert with him, should be prosecuted for the Gaza massacres,” he said.

Reiterating Israel’s “state terrorism” against Palestinians, Erdoğan pointed out a shifting attitude in the international community toward war crimes being committed in Gaza.

The president also applauded Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: “(He) truly stood out among the Western countries. Despite all the challenges, Sanchez demonstrated determination by taking a step forward in advocating for the recognition of Palestine by the European Union countries.”

“Spain, with Sanchez saying ‘I will propose the recognition of Palestine by the EU,’ showed great courage,” he said.

“Be it out of their belief in preserving international law or sensitivity on human rights, or reducing nuclear threats, most nations will be forced to stand on the right side of history, even if belatedly,” Erdoğan said.

“Therefore, we have complete faith Palestine will win,” he stressed.

“If we don’t want a dysfunctional global system or an international law riddled with holes, we must help Palestine win. Or else, the powerful and the tyrants will command law, which would spell disaster for the world.”

Erdoğan said there is no planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, adding: “His stance on Gaza is known to us all. If he calls us, we will discuss whatever matters need to be discussed with him directly.”

Regarding Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s trip to Washington along with his counterparts assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, Erdoğan hopes the group achieves a result in ending the U.S.’ pro-Israel stance on Gaza.

“With this result, they can exert pressure on Israel for peace.”

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed, 70% of them women and children, and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground strikes on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Sweden, fighter jets

As for the long controversial sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Erdoğan said Washington must do what is “necessary” if it wants Ankara to complete the process for Sweden’s NATO bid.

“If we are two NATO allies, then you should do your part; simultaneously, our Parliament will make a necessary decision,” Erdoğan argued.

“You say that you will take a step on the F-16 issue after it passes through Congress; I also have a Parliament. It is not possible for me to take such a step before it passes through my Parliament.”

Erdoğan signed Sweden’s NATO accession protocol and submitted it to Parliament on Oct. 23. On Nov. 16, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of the protocol.

To join the alliance, which Sweden sought after Russia attacked nearby Ukraine, Stockholm has to have the approval of all current NATO members, including Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years and commands its second-largest army, after the U.S.

Türkiye has been pushing Swedish authorities to take concrete steps to alleviate Ankara’s security concerns, especially regarding support for the PKK terrorist organization, a group whose decadeslong attacks on Türkiye have taken some 40,000 lives.

Türkiye is seeking to purchase from the U.S. the latest model F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.