The hashtag #PalestinesVoiceErdogan was trending on X on Tuesday, with more than 16,700 posts lauding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vocal support for Palestine amid Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza.

Social media users highlighted Erdoğan’s repeated calls for an immediate cease-fire and his criticism of Israel’s military violations. Supporters said Türkiye’s leader has become one of the few global figures consistently raising his voice against the humanitarian crisis.

Many posts shared videos of Erdoğan’s speeches at international platforms, where he has criticized Israel for committing war crimes and urged the United Nations to act. Others praised Türkiye’s diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives, including sending aid to Gaza.

Türkiye has delivered more than 101,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Among it is more than 25,000 tons of food aid, 3,171 tons of drinking water and 25,180 tents.

Türkiye also hosted 430 patients evacuated from Gaza as health care facilities in the enclave are heavily damaged in Israel’s reckless attacks. In addition, in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the country delivered more than 65,000 tons of flour to Palestinians. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) leads the humanitarian efforts for Gaza.

Erdoğan has long positioned himself as a staunch advocate for Palestinian rights, frequently calling Israel an “occupying force” and demanding justice for Palestinians. His remarks continue to resonate with pro-Palestinian activists and organizations, who say the international community has remained largely silent.

The hashtag’s momentum reflects growing frustration online with what many perceive as the indifference of global powers, while amplifying Erdoğan’s role as one of the most prominent defenders of Palestine on the world stage.