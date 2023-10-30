Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s ambassador to Türkiye, is hopeful for an end to Israel’s atrocities toward Palestinians. He struck an optimistic tone for Palestinians as he attended an event marking his host country’s centenary.

Speaking at an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in the capital Ankara, Faed Mustafa congratulated the country on its centenary, saying: “Your happiness is our happiness.” Underlining the unwavering resolve of the Palestinian people despite wide foreign support of Israel instead of Palestine, Mustafa addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based group Hamas. “The world stands by the occupying state (Israel) instead of our people under occupation. This oppression will not last forever. One day, the oppressed (Palestine) will achieve victory against the oppressor,” he said. Noting that Palestinians in Gaza have been subject to severe Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, Mustafa emphasized, “They are committing genocide in the region.” The envoy said Israel’s attacks in Gaza have been causing casualties indiscriminately, underlining that Tel Aviv had cut off essential services such as water, electricity and gas. No place is safe in Gaza anymore, he stressed, adding: “They bombed hospitals, churches, schools and everywhere.”

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has exceeded 8,000, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Sunday. The figure includes 3,342 children, 2,062 women and 460 elderly. Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise cross-border attack. The army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Saturday announced “expanding its operations,” moving to the “next phase of our war against Hamas.” Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.