President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the suffering people of Gaza continue to show remarkable resilience as they observe Ramadan under bombardment, describing their determination as a source of inspiration for Muslims across the world.

“Our Gazan brothers and sisters who break their fast in makeshift buildings amid the ruins, yet refuse to bow to Israeli oppression, are setting an example for all Muslims with their faith,” Erdoğan said.

He also criticized Israel for its disregard for international law, saying its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank have escalated despite the cease-fire reached on Oct. 10, which he noted was secured with Türkiye’s efforts.

“Despite the cease-fire achieved on Oct. 10 with our efforts as well, the lawless Israeli government continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Noting that Israeli attacks have killed 615 Palestinians and wounded nearly 2,000 others since Oct. 11, Erdoğan said serious obstacles continue to hinder the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He noted that restrictions and Israel's arbitrary practices at the Rafah border crossing, Gaza’s “lifeline,” remain in place despite urgent humanitarian needs.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s stance on supporting a just and lasting peace, urging the international community to act decisively to stop the violence and protect civilians.