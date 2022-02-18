On Friday, Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop wished the people of Gambia on its National Day, highlighting the importance of having strong ties between Turkey and Gambia.
On his behalf and members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Şentop congratulated Gambia in a letter to his counterpart Mariam Jack Denton.
"Turkey gives importance to the development of its relations with Gambia in every field. Inter-parliamentary visits and contacts, which we can intensify with our mutual efforts, will undoubtedly contribute positively to these relations," Şentop said.
"As I celebrate your National Day once again, I convey my best wishes for health and success to you and to the esteemed members of the Gambia National Assembly," he added.
Gambia gained full independence from the United Kingdom on Feb. 18, 1965.
