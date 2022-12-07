The chairperson of the Innovation Party (Yenilik Partisi), Öztürk Yılmaz, was hospitalized after being stabbed in an attack on Wednesday.

An unidentified assailant attacked Yılmaz at the party headquarters in Ankara's Çankaya district, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The party leader suffered wounds to his leg, the report said, adding that he is in stable condition.

The Ankara Police Directorate has launched an investigation to catch the perpetrator, the report added.

Yılmaz previously served as a deputy for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). He was referred to the disciplinary committee due to his statements against the party administration and was dismissed from the party in 2018.

He announced the establishment of his party in 2020.