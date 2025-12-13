Fresh from a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said peace is not far away in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The comments, made to reporters on his return flight from Turkmenistan where he met Putin on Friday, were released by Erdoğan's office on Saturday morning.

Erdoğan said he hopes to discuss the Ukraine peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He also warned the warring sides against attacks in the Black Sea, saying the region should not be used as an “area of confrontation.”

“This would not benefit Russia or Ukraine. Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea.”

A Russian air strike damaged a Turkish-owned vessel in a port in Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa, Kyiv and the operator said on Friday.

The attack came hours after Erdoğan had raised the issue personally with Putin.

Erdoğan had called for a "limited cease-fire" concerning attacks on ports and energy facilities in the Russia-Ukraine war, during the face-to-face talks with Putin, according to his office.

On the plane, Erdoğan said he mainly discussed the war and peace efforts with Putin.

"Like all other actors, Mr. Putin knows very well where Türkiye stands on this issue," he said.

Türkiye, which has sought to maintain relations with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the war, controls the Bosphorus Strait, a key passage for transporting Ukrainian grain and Russian oil towards the Mediterranean.

Over the past weeks, several attacks also targeted Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea, some of which were drone attacks claimed by Kyiv.

The attacks sparked harsh criticism from Ankara, which summoned envoys from both Russia and Ukraine.