The decision by the PKK terrorist group to dissolve and lay down arms must be “observed in action on the ground” and not merely treated as a declaration, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a televised interview with TV100, Yılmaz warned that although the current process offers a significant opportunity for peace, it is vulnerable to sabotage and must proceed swiftly but cautiously.

“We need to see this decision reflected in reality. Our institutions will follow and monitor it closely,” Yılmaz said. “Giving a definitive timeline is not easy in such matters. It must happen as soon as possible.”

Türkiye has been battling the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – for four decades. Following intensified security operations in recent years, Ankara sees the current moment as a turning point.

The initiative for a terror-free Türkiye was launched by government ally Devlet Bahçeli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who called on the PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to appeal to the PKK to lay down arms last year.

Soon, his call evolved into a new initiative that saw People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmakers visiting Öcalan in the island prison where he is incarcerated in the Marmara Sea. As a result and in a landmark development, the PKK last month announced its dissolution and the end of its four-decade terror campaign that cost tens of thousands of lives in Türkiye, as well as in Iraq and Syria.

Yılmaz underlined that any delay or ambiguity could invite provocations from actors interested in sustaining instability. “There will always be those who want to sabotage peace,” he said. “That’s why this process must be completed in the shortest time possible.”

Israeli attack on aid ship

The vice president also condemned Israel’s recent attack on the Madleen, a humanitarian aid ship heading to Gaza, calling it “another addition to a long list of crimes.” He criticized the Netanyahu administration for pursuing what he termed a “genocidal policy” against Palestinians.

“This was an entirely illegal intervention. Israel must end its inhumane policies. A cease-fire must be reached immediately, and humanitarian aid should flow to Gaza without interruption,” Yılmaz urged.

He reiterated Türkiye’s call for a two-state solution under United Nation resolutions, stating that permanent peace in the region can only be achieved through justice and international consensus.

When asked about claims that Türkiye maintains trade ties with Israel, Yılmaz pointed to the country’s humanitarian leadership. “Let them ask the Palestinians: who has stood by them the most? Which country, which leader has done the most for them? The answer will be clear,” he said.

New constitution

Shifting to domestic politics, Yılmaz stressed the urgent need for a new, civilian constitution to replace the current charter, which was drafted following the 1980 military coup. He called it a “shame of the coup era” and emphasized that it no longer reflects the democratic aspirations of modern Türkiye.

“This is not just an issue for one party but for all political actors. Türkiye deserves a libertarian and civilian constitution in its second century,” he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has established an 11-member commission within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to begin drafting proposals. Yılmaz emphasized that this process should incorporate perspectives from all parties and civil society, stating: “This should be a product of collective wisdom and conscience.”

He also pushed back against opposition attempts to politicize the process, saying, “Those who try to derail this with excuses are doing a disservice to Türkiye. We must not let narrow political debates sabotage constitutional reform.”

Erdoğan’s government has been pushing to overhaul Türkiye’s Constitution for over a decade now, which was enforced in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, which still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

He said the new constitution would promote high-standard democracy, guarantee freedoms and the rule of law.

CHP corruption probes

Asked about the recent corruption investigations into municipalities led by the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), including İstanbul and Adana, Yılmaz emphasized that the operations are legal in nature and not politically motivated.

“This is a corruption probe, plain and simple. The judiciary will decide the outcome, and we will all see it together,” he said. “No one in this country has the freedom to commit crimes. Your title or political position does not grant you immunity.”

The investigations began with charges involving Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and later expanded to CHP-led districts. The opposition has claimed that these probes are politically driven, particularly after İmamoğlu’s increasing national profile and perceived presidential ambitions.

Yılmaz dismissed those claims, noting that İmamoğlu began positioning himself as a presidential candidate even though elections are not scheduled until 2028.

“Why did he begin a nationwide campaign without an election on the horizon? Was it to claim persecution in case of legal scrutiny?” Yılmaz asked. “That’s the question we should be asking. Whether he is guilty or innocent is up to the judiciary – not the political arena.”

He reminded critics that while judicial rulings can be criticized, no one has the right to “threaten or delegitimize” the judiciary. “There is no freedom to insult the courts,” he said firmly.

Responding to ongoing legal disputes within the CHP over its recent leadership congress, Yılmaz framed the issue as an internal party matter that must be resolved through legal and institutional channels.

“This is an issue within the CHP,” he said. “Ultimately, the courts will decide what’s legal and what isn’t. That is their job.”

While CHP leader Özgür Özel has portrayed the internal debate as a threat to the party’s stability, Yılmaz dismissed such alarmism. “This is not the end of the world. The current leadership will remain, or a temporary administration will be formed. This is not an existential crisis,” he said.

But he cautioned the opposition against amplifying its internal strife in the public sphere. “CHP must not allow its internal struggles to spill over into society. It only creates further polarization,” Yılmaz warned.