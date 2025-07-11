After dozens of PKK terrorists destroyed their weapons in northern Iraq, terror-free Türkiye goal has passed a critical threshold, Turkish ruling AK Party spokesperson said.
In a statement on X, Ömer Çelik stressed that the disbandment and disarmament process must be completed “as soon as possible”
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.