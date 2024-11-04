A former mayor was set to be expelled while another criticized her party as the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) sought to rally supporters over the arrest of another mayor for his links to the PKK terrorist group.

The party is known for its outreach to the pro-PKK Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and allegedly nominated Ahmet Özer, mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, upon the suggestion of the DEM Party.

Özer’s arrest last week angered the party, which claimed it was a political move, while the party's chair, Özgür Özel, called on all mayors to gather in Istanbul for a protest against the arrest. Some obeyed while others, according to the party, did not attend the gathering citing their public duties.

Burcu Köksal, who was elected as mayor of the western province of Afyonkarahisar in the March 31 municipal elections, was among them. When her absence was questioned, Köksal issued a scathing message saying that it was “nobody’s business” where she should be. “I have never been the one who did not question why she was summoned and where,” she said and made a reference to “baby killer” Abdullah Öcalan, jailed leader of the PKK. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, who is known for his nationalist background, was another prominent figure shunning the gathering in Istanbul.

On Sunday, Lütfü Savaş, a former mayor of the southern province of Hatay who lost the March 31 election, issued a message openly criticizing the CHP for aligning with the DEM Party. “The CHP is engaged with DEM. We cannot defend anyone linked to terrorism and exploiting politics,” he said.

CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel said on Monday that Savaş was referred to the disciplinary committee of the party, and they requested his expulsion.

Although it has repeatedly condemned PKK’s actions, the CHP, especially under Özel’s predecessor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has not shied away from reaching out to the DEM Party's predecessor HDP and the DEM Party. Political pundits say DEM Party voters endorsing the CHP in certain municipalities where the party had little chance of winning seats alone may have helped the main opposition win mayoral posts in the March elections.