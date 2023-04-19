A PKK member caught in central Konya province admitted on Wednesday to having planned a terrorist attack on police forces in the city.

Terrorist Gülda Bebek was caught through the coordination of the Intelligence department of the police force in February in Konya. As a result, an investigation was launched in Diyarbakır province on the terrorist for "being a member of an armed terrorist organization."

Within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Bebek stated in her police statement that she went to an organization member in Iran three days before coming to Türkiye in 2022 and that this person assured her that a place for her to stay had been arranged in Konya.

“The terrorist organization PKK sent me to take action in Konya. I did not leave the house for a while when I came to Konya. The people in the building knew me as a student. We prepared the circuit of the explosive with a member of the organization who stayed at home with me. Then I started to wander around Konya to explore,” the terrorist was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency (AA) and continued to explain that she chose the police as a target.

In its more than 40-year-long terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, aside from operations within the country, Turkish security forces also continued counterterrorism operations abroad.

Turkish security forces eliminated six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in Iraq’s Gara region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara has been carrying out several anti-terror offensives in northern Iraq to root out terrorists who hide in these areas and plot cross-border attacks on Türkiye.