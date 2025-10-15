Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2025

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Grand Egyptian Museum houses thousands of artifacts from prehistory to Rome

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 15, 2025 1:36 pm +03 +03:00

The Grand Egyptian Museum, built in the city of Giza where the Egyptian pyramids are located, houses thousands of artifacts dating from prehistoric times to the Pharaonic and Roman periods.

The museum, which took 18 years to build, holds the title of “the world's largest museum dedicated to the works of a single country.”

AA

In addition to 12 exhibition halls covering the entire history of Egypt, the museum also features a children's museum, conference center, auditorium, conservation areas and gardens.

AA

The museum, which houses the golden treasures of King Tutankhamun, whose tomb was discovered in 1922, is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED