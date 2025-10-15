Grand Egyptian Museum houses thousands of artifacts from prehistory to Rome

The Grand Egyptian Museum, built in the city of Giza where the Egyptian pyramids are located, houses thousands of artifacts dating from prehistoric times to the Pharaonic and Roman periods.
The museum, which took 18 years to build, holds the title of “the world's largest museum dedicated to the works of a single country.”
In addition to 12 exhibition halls covering the entire history of Egypt, the museum also features a children's museum, conference center, auditorium, conservation areas and gardens.
The museum, which houses the golden treasures of King Tutankhamun, whose tomb was discovered in 1922, is visited by thousands of tourists every year.