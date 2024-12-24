Two people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday in a car bomb attack in northern Syria carried out by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG.

The blast occurred in central Manbij, which was freed from PKK/YPG control on Dec. 9 as part of operations by the Syrian National Army (SNA). SNA sources have confirmed that the attack was carried out by elements of the PKK/YPG, which has tried to expand its territory in the wake of the Dec. 8 fall of the Assad regime.

Since Dec. 20, PKK/YPG militants have ramped up their assaults near the Tishrin Dam on the district's southeastern outskirts. The militants, armed with heavy weaponry such as Grad rockets, have also been attempting surprise attacks by emerging from underground tunnels beneath Manbij.

The SNA captured Manbij and Tal Rifaat from terrorists in Operation Dawn of Freedom. The new administration in Syria has called on the group to lay down its arms, while Türkiye echoed the same call and urged their dissolution.