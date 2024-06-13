PKK/YPG terrorists have abducted two more teenage girls in northern Syria, an opposition spokesperson said Thursday, as they continue forcing local children into their armed ranks.

The girls, ages 14 and 16, were kidnapped on June 6 from Shahba in the Aleppo province, Redor al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition Independent Kurdish Rabita group, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The minors kidnapped by the terrorist group are not allowed to communicate with their parents, he said.

The terrorist group usually takes the abducted children to terror camps for armed training. It has kidnapped more than 30 children since the beginning of the year to recruit them in the areas it has occupied in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir el-Zour and Hasakeh provinces.

The use of children as armed combatants is expressly forbidden under international humanitarian law and is defined as a war crime.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.