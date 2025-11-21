Pope Leo XIV’s first foreign visit, a six-day trip to Türkiye and Lebanon from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, is drawing attention from Vatican experts who say the pontiff aims to strengthen dialogue with the Islamic world and spotlight diplomatic paths to resolving Middle East tensions. Analysts note that beginning his international outreach in Türkiye underscores Ankara’s growing weight as a regional mediator.

Giorgio Del Zanna, an associate professor at Milan’s Sacro Cuore Catholic University who specializes in contemporary and Turkish history, said the decision to start the papacy’s foreign travels in Türkiye reflects both symbolic and strategic priorities.

“Relations with Türkiye are very important for Pope Leo XIV because they have many meanings,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA), noting the country’s central place in Muslim-Christian engagement and its influence across multiple regional crises.

Del Zanna said the trip aligns with the broader outreach initiated under Pope Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis, who signed the “Universal Human Fraternity Document” with Muslim authorities in 2019.

He argued that Pope Leo XIV’s stop in Türkiye continues that approach by encouraging partnership between the Catholic Church and the Islamic world on issues of peace and coexistence. “Türkiye is a Muslim country, and relations with Muslims and Islam are very important for building peace,” he said.

Beyond symbolism, analysts point to Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives, from the Russia-Ukraine grain deal efforts to dialogue channels in Syria, as key reasons the pontiff is giving Ankara three full days on his schedule.

Del Zanna stressed that Türkiye’s posture against military escalation and its attempts to prevent regional crises from widening make it a valuable interlocutor for the Vatican.

“Above all, Türkiye is playing a very important mediator role today,” he said. “This demonstrates the importance he places on Türkiye.”

Italian journalist Cristiana Caricato, a veteran Vatican correspondent who has covered papal trips for decades, said the pairing of Türkiye and Lebanon in one journey reflects the pope’s desire to approach the Middle East with heightened sensitivity. She recalled that Pope Leo XIV emphasized disarmament and peace in his first public message after his election in May.

According to Caricato, the visit allows the pontiff to address issues tied to the Holy Land and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with diplomatic balance while advancing his broader message.

“He will carry the message of disarmament and peace he delivered on his first day of election,” she said. The trip, she added, demonstrates a commitment to dialogue, friendship and mutual respect at a time when the region is grappling with overlapping crises.

Experts also note that Pope Leo XIV’s visit places Türkiye once again at the center of a historic relationship between Ankara and the Vatican. The pope will become the fifth pontiff to visit the country, following trips by Pope Francis in 2014, Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, Pope John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Paul VI in 1967.