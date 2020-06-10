President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed new governors in 41 provinces, a presidential ruling in the Official Gazette revealed on Wednesday.

As part of the move, 23 governors were shuffled between provinces and 18 were newly appointed, the statement said.

Seventeen former governors were appointed as chief civil inspectors. They included Adıyaman Governor Aykut Pekmez, Çankırı Governor Hamdi Bilge Aktaş, Denizli Governor Hasan Karahan, Diyarbakır Governor Hasan Basri Güzeloğlu, Eskişehir Governor Özdemir Çakacak, Giresun Governor Harun Sarıfakıoğulları, Konya Governor Cüneyit Orhan Toprak, Kütahya Governor Ömer Toraman, Manisa Governor Ahmet Deniz, Mardin Governor Mustafa Yaman, Sakarya Governor Ahmet Hamdi Nayir, Samsun Governor Osman Kaymak, Sinop Governor Köksal Şakalar, Yozgat Governor Kadir Çakır, Zonguldak Governor Erdoğan Bektaş, Aksaraya Governor Ali Mantı and Karaman Governor Fahri Meral.

Muğla Governor Esengül Civelek was appointed as a top advisor to Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s Çatalca District Governor İnci Sezer Becel became the first female governor of Nevşehir province. Becel had previously served as a district governor in Nevşehir's Gülşehir district.

Turkey has 81 provinces. Turkish governors are responsible for the implementation of legislation, constitutional and government rulings in their respective provinces.