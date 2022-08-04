Turkey on Thursday announced the decisions made in the annual Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the closed-door meeting in the capital Ankara, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın told reporters that Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler's term was extended for another year upon Erdoğan's approval.

He added that Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal and Air Force Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz will retire and that Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu was appointed to the Naval Forces Command while Combat Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gülan was appointed to the Air Force Command.

Kalın said 16 generals and admirals are being promoted to the next rank while 47 colonels are being promoted to generals or admirals effective Aug. 30.

As of that date, the number of generals and admirals in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) will rise from 264 to 273, he added.

Before the meeting, the council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Erdoğan wrote in the mausoleum's memorial book that Turkey continues to rise as an icon of stability and trust in its region at a critical time, adding: "Outstanding achievements on various fronts, from counterterrorism to cross-border operations, clearly demonstrate the strength, effectiveness and capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces."

The meeting, which sets the agenda for Turkey's military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals and other staffing decisions, lasted one hour.