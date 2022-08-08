President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan broke his fast at a cemevi with the Alevi community to mark Ashura day in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday.

Erdoğan arrived at the Hüseyin Gazi Cemevi shortly after attending a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The attendees of the fast-breaking dinner included representatives of the Alevi and Bektashi associations, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The word "Ashura" means "10," referring to the date of the holiday in the Islamic calendar, in the month of Muharram.

Last month, Turkish officials condemned attacks targeting cemevis, including three in Ankara and one in Istanbul’s Kartal district.

Alevis, who make up the second-largest religious community in the country with approximately 20 million followers, have a list of concerns about various issues, including the public recognition of their identity, the legal status of cemevis – their houses of worship – and funding, as well as the prerogative for Alevi students to be excluded from compulsory religion classes in elementary and high schools.

The cemevis are currently regarded as foundations under Turkey’s Interior and Culture and Tourism Ministries, rather than recognized as houses of worship, which would legally entitle them to receive state funding like mosques, churches and synagogues of recognized religious minorities in the country. Some 80% to 90% of all cemevis in the country were built during the successive AK Party governments since 2002, according to former Minister Lütfi Elvan.