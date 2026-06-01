President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said the government has no involvement in the ongoing political and legal disputes within the main opposition party, urging political actors to focus on issues that concern Türkiye's future rather than internal rivalries.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said the ruling alliance, which consists of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), remains focused on serving the nation and building a brighter future for Türkiye.

"None of the discussions within the main opposition party concern us," Erdoğan said. "We are not, have never been and will never be a party to the political and legal struggle that has moved from convention halls to courtrooms."

The president stressed that his administration is concentrating on addressing the country's priorities rather than engaging in political quarrels.

"We are in a race not to trade words with anyone, but to prepare a brighter future for our nation, whose sacred trust we carry," Erdoğan said.

Warning against attempts to create tension for political gain, Erdoğan said Türkiye's social fabric does not tolerate violence, street unrest or disregard for the rule of law.

"Regardless of the pretext, we will not allow our streets to be destabilized, our nation to be polarized or our people to be set against our security forces," he said.

Erdoğan also emphasized that no one has the right to distract Türkiye from its goals or undermine national unity during a sensitive period.

The president argued that the country needs consensus and cooperation on issues affecting all 86 million citizens, particularly the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative.

"Türkiye does not need renewed political squabbles. It needs common ground, reconciliation and unity on matters that concern the entire nation, especially our Terror-Free Türkiye process," Erdoğan said.

He called on political actors to approach the initiative constructively and contribute sincerely to efforts aimed at resolving long-standing security challenges.

Erdoğan added that the government and its alliance would continue to pursue an inclusive and unifying approach while prioritizing the interests of the nation and safeguarding Türkiye's future above all political considerations.

The CHP has been grappling with internal divisions since former Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lost the 2023 presidential election to President Erdoğan. Özgür Özel unseated Kılıçdaroğlu at the party's 2023 congress, but the vote later became the subject of legal challenges over alleged irregularities. A court ruling last month annulled the congress results and reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as chair, deepening tensions within the party. Rival gatherings held by supporters of Kılıçdaroğlu and Özel during the Eid al-Adha holiday underscored the growing rift as the CHP faces uncertainty ahead of the next general election scheduled for 2028.