President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the family of Hind Rajab, the 6-year-old Palestinian girl ruthlessly killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present during the closed-door meeting, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The president hosted the family in December 2025, when they came to Türkiye to attend the screening of the Voice of Hind Rajab movie.

Hind's tragic death has drawn international attention amid Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza, which have resulted in widespread civilian casualties.

The Israeli military admitted to firing at the family car carrying Rajab, four of her cousins and her aunt and uncle as they fled an Israeli invasion of Gaza City.

As gunfire sprayed around them, Rajab's cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamada, called the Palestinian Red Crescent paramedic center, telling them that a tank was approaching and her family had been killed. Seconds later, more gunshots were heard, and Layan’s screaming stopped, according to the Red Crescent recording of the call.

Palestinian paramedics dispatched an ambulance to rescue Rajab, the sole survivor, and stayed on the line until contact was lost. Rajab, her five relatives and two medics from the ambulance were found dead 12 days later.

The military admitted that troops had fired toward that ambulance, killing the two medics.