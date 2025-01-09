On Jan. 2, he hosted a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in an unprecedented meeting with his political rivals. This meeting was part of DEM Party’s outreach to political parties following Bahçeli’s initiative. Prior to meeting Bahçeli, DEM Party lawmakers had visited Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist group, just months after Bahçeli suggested his temporary release to urge the PKK to disarm.

No further information was provided about the details of the meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes, took place at Bahçeli's home.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli held a meeting in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The Daily Sabah Newsletter

Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, it’s region and the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.