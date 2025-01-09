President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli held a meeting in the capital Ankara on Thursday.
The closed-door meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes, took place at Bahçeli's home.
No further information was provided about the details of the meeting.
Bahçeli made waves in Turkish politics with his unexpected proposal to end PKK terrorism.
On Jan. 2, he hosted a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in an unprecedented meeting with his political rivals. This meeting was part of DEM Party’s outreach to political parties following Bahçeli’s initiative. Prior to meeting Bahçeli, DEM Party lawmakers had visited Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist group, just months after Bahçeli suggested his temporary release to urge the PKK to disarm.