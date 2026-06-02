The growing extended family of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed a new member, media outlets reported on Monday. Erdoğan’s daughter Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar gave birth to a baby girl during last week’s Qurban Bayram or Eid al-Adha, according to media reports.

Bayraktar is married to Selçuk Bayraktar, chief technology officer of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar. The couple has two more children, Canan Aybüke, who was born in 2017, and Asım Özdemir, who was born in 2024.

With the new member, Erdoğan now has 10 grandchildren. His son Necmettin Bilal, married to Reyyan Uzuner, has three children, while daughter Esra Erdoğan, married to Berat Albayrak, has four children.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan visited their daughter and son-in-law at the hospital, extending their best wishes.

The president is known for his advice to newlywed couples to have “at least three children,” a motto that became more relevant in a country that faces a future demographic crisis due to a decline in fertility rates and rise in the population of the elderly.