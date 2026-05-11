President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday stressed that all citizens must be equal before the law and said the state’s role is to serve the people, not stand above them.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara marking the 158th anniversary of the Council of State and Administrative Justice Day, Erdoğan noted the rule of law should protect all citizens equally.

“In its modern sense, the rule of law is like the sun at noon, shining equally on everyone,” Erdoğan stressed. “Public administration cannot look down on citizens. An administrator is not the master of the citizen, but their servant.”

He noted that Türkiye had ended privileges and discrimination, adding that “there is no fear for anyone under the rule of law.”

He described the judiciary as one of the three main pillars of the state, adding that administrative justice serves as a secure channel for citizens seeking their rights against public actions.

“The Council of State is the final stop on this path,” he said.

Erdoğan also renewed his call for a new constitution, saying a “new, inclusive, libertarian and civilian constitution” would offer an opportunity to strengthen Türkiye’s democracy.

“We will continue to increase our efforts for a fairer judicial system,” Erdoğan emphasized.

The president said all citizens have a responsibility to protect Türkiye’s interests, future and peace.

“If Türkiye is to develop, grow and rise above the level of contemporary civilizations, this can only be achieved through a collective struggle,” said Erdoğan.