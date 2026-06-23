Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriach of the Syriac Orthodox Church, was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday at the presidential complex in Ankara. The patriarch was accompanied by a delegation of clerics from the community. No statements were made about the meeting.

Erdoğan has also received Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew last Tuesday.

The Syriac community had their first church in Republic era built under Erdoğan’s governments. The church was opened in 2023 in Istanbul’s Yeşilköy neighborhood in a ceremony attended by Erdoğan. It is estimated that about 17,000 Syriac residents live in the city. Assyrian Christianity traces its history to communities that lived in the A.D. first century in a region stretching from southeastern Türkiye to Syria and Iraq.