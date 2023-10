Addressing the reopening of Turkish Parliament on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that a terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in the Turkish capital Ankara indicated that terrorism was in its death throes in the country and said, "Terrorists would never be able to achieve what they wanted."

