Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on Sunday that a terrorist blew himself up and another was “neutralized” in a terrorist attack targeting the headquarters of the Turkish National Police in the capital Ankara.

Yerlikaya said in a social media post that two terrorists approached the entrance of the building in a light commercial vehicle and one of them blew himself up. He added that the other terrorist was “neutralized” in the ensuing shootout with police that also left two police officers slightly injured. “Neutralized” is a term used by Turkish authorities to describe terrorists captured dead or alive.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

In relation to the attack, the Ankara Criminal Court of Peace has issued a media access and publication ban.

Following the explosion, police forces took increased security around the area.

The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion close to one of the gates of Parliament.

Special operations police have also been dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade and medical teams are also on the scene.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a three-month break.

Condemnations

Following the terror attack, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said: "We emphasize once again that we always stand by our heroic security forces and institutions as they fight determinedly to eliminate terrorists and the forces behind them. Our nation and state will not give any opportunity to treacherous forces and will continue their struggle in unity and solidarity."

Writing on X, he wished the police officers a speedy recovery.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun urged people to be sensitive to disinformation activities and to respect information provided by official sources.

"We would like to emphasize once again the importance of our media continuing its news activities on the subject with a sense of responsibility. We will never allow terrorism to shape Türkiye's politics, and we will continue our fight against terrorism in every field," Altun said on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned the treacherous terrorist attack and said on X: "I wish a speedy recovery to our heroic police officers who were injured in this vile attack, and I convey my best wishes to the personnel of our Interior Ministry. We will continue our fight against terrorism with determination at home and abroad."

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack and wished the injured police officers a speedy recovery and said: "These attacks will in no way hinder Türkiye's fight against terrorism. It will continue even more determinedly," on X.

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the terrorist attack.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination. The terrorists who attempted a bomb attack in Ankara were neutralized by our security forces. We wish our heroes who were injured while preventing this vile terrorist attack full recovery," Çelik said on X.