President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Ankara hopes to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to journalists Thursday aboard his return flight from South Korea, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's determination to continue its mediation efforts and support initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Erdoğan said Ankara intends to maintain diplomatic engagement with both Moscow and Kyiv, expressing his desire to speak with Putin following his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Türkiye has maintained diplomatic channels with both Russia and Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, repeatedly advocating negotiations as the most viable path toward a sustainable peace. It has played a role in facilitating diplomatic contacts between the two countries and consistently calling for an end to hostilities through dialogue.

Turning to developments in the United States, Erdoğan expressed hope that the results of the U.S. midterm elections would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Wars, conflicts and oppression unfortunately continue all around us. We want our region to achieve peace as soon as possible. Our greatest wish is for the election results to contribute to lasting peace and stability in our region," Erdoğan noted.

The president also emphasized the longstanding strategic partnership between Türkiye and the U.S., describing bilateral relations as deeply rooted and built on solid foundations.

"Turkish-American relations are longstanding and rest on solid foundations. We are two NATO allies with a strategic relationship spanning many years."

Azerbaijan visit for Victory Day

Erdoğan also announced plans to visit Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 to mark the country's Victory Day, reaffirming the close ties between Ankara and Baku.

The president described relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan as extending far beyond conventional diplomatic engagement, emphasizing their shared history, culture and strategic partnership.

"Our relations with Azerbaijan go far beyond traditional diplomatic contacts. The unbreakable bond between our two countries is the product of our shared history, culture, destiny and, God willing, our future," he said.