President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday condemned the international community's failure to respond effectively to Israel's actions in Gaza, warning that global legal institutions and enforcement mechanisms were failing to uphold justice and international law.

Speaking at the International Justice Summit in Istanbul, Erdoğan accused Israel of turning Gaza into the world's largest concentration camp, criticizing the lack of accountability for civilian deaths and widespread destruction.

"For three years, people in Gaza have been brutally killed before the eyes of the entire world," Erdoğan underlined, adding that more than 74,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, had been killed.

He said schools, universities, hospitals and places of worship had been destroyed, while thousands of children had suffered life-changing injuries.

Gaza on Wednesday marked three years since Israel launched a genocidal war on the Palestinian territory, which continues to reel from unlivable conditions, daily killings by the Israeli military and being cut off from the rest of the world.

Erdoğan also accused Israel of repeatedly violating a cease-fire established last year, with Türkiye's support.

Gaza authorities and international nongovernment organizations have raised alarms that Israel has continued its atrocities in the coastal enclave, killing 1,454 Palestinians and injuring 5,090 others since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Criticism of global justice system

Erdoğan said international judicial and sanctions mechanisms had failed to respond adequately to the situation in Gaza, describing the crisis as a test of the international community's commitment to justice.

"This is a test of humanity for the entire world. It is a test of sincerity for all of us," he said.

He highlighted Türkiye's application to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, its suspension of trade with Israel and legal measures targeting those accused of attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla.

"Türkiye may face difficulties if necessary, but it will never turn its back on those suffering injustice."

The president also criticized the broader international system, arguing that international agreements, court rulings and fundamental legal principles were increasingly being disregarded.

Even Tuesday, at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured by Israeli army fire.

The latest killings pushed the total Palestinian death toll in Israel’s genocide past 74,000, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Erdoğan reiterated his longstanding call for United Nations reform, declaring that "the world is bigger than five," a reference to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

He also pointed to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing conflicts in Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan as examples of mounting global instability.

He warned that inequalities between countries were widening in education, technology, food security and access to economic opportunities.

No safe haven for criminals

Turning to international law enforcement, Erdoğan stressed that technological developments had enabled criminal organizations to operate across borders through cryptocurrencies, electronic payment systems and social media.

He called for stronger judicial cooperation to prevent suspects from evading prosecution by fleeing abroad.

"Those who believe they can escape justice by leaving the country should not feel safe wherever they hide," Erdoğan said.

He announced that Türkiye had secured the extradition of 294 individuals during the first nine months of 2026 and brought another 736 people into the country through various international search mechanisms.

"Turkish justice will sooner or later do what is necessary," Erdoğan said, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to international legal cooperation and accountability.