Addressing an event of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lamented the collapse of global system over its inaction in the face of Gaza crisis. He accused Western countries of being accomplices in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.

Erdoğan also reiterated his criticism of US hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Congress. “Perpetrators of genocide should be in court,” he said.

The president also touched upon the issue of closure of social media platform Instagram in the country since last week. "Social media platforms act like mafia, has double standards against Türkiye, we face digital fascism which cannot tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs," he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...