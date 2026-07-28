Speaking at the second Communication Council organized by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications in Ankara on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged caution against the communication challenges of the digital age and what he described as "algorithm fascism."

"The masses are being ensnared by algorithm fascism, and the gap between facts and perception is being closed," Erdoğan told the gathering of media professionals, academics and other communication experts. He underlined that the truth is under greater pressure in the era of digital communication.

"The truth is the primary victim of this process," he said. "Knowledge is being used as a source of weakness instead of being a source of power," he added.

The event, held under the theme "Century of Türkiye: The Century of Communication," focuses on discussions of the country's communication policies and future strategy.

The event's second day will feature panel discussions at the Directorate of Communications Conference Hall, where experts from various disciplines will examine developments in the field of communication and exchange views on future policy priorities.

According to the directorate, the council aims to establish a practical framework for Türkiye's Communication Model in line with the country's "Century of Türkiye" vision. Participants from public institutions, the private sector, academia, civil society and the media are expected to assess current communication policies, identify challenges and propose recommendations for future implementation.

The event will also see the release of the Second Communication Council Reports and Second Communication Council Proceedings, prepared following consultations conducted by 425 participants across 16 working groups during a preparatory workshop held last year.

Officials said the council is intended to contribute to the development of public communication policies while providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas on strengthening Türkiye's communication strategy.

Erdoğan began his speech by commemorating journalists killed in Palestine in attacks by Israeli forces.

"The first of our Communication Councils was held 23 years ago, in 2003, providing a basis for productive discussions during a period when the media was being restructured in parallel with the widespread adoption of the internet. For a long time, there was a need for a comprehensive gathering that would bring together all stakeholders in the sector and chart a new course for the communication ecosystem in the face of changing conditions.

"With this understanding, we launched the preparatory work for the council last year. Over a period of one and a half years, we completed the process through an intensive schedule of workshops and other events. Our public institutions, universities, media and civil society organizations, the private sector – in short, all actors in the communication community – played active roles throughout the process.

"A total of 425 distinguished participants, each an expert in their respective fields, worked with great dedication across 16 separate working groups, producing new and effective proposals to address current challenges.

"Almost every day, new developments and advances are recorded in satellite and communication technologies. Any incident occurring on one side of the world reaches billions of people within minutes, or even seconds. New media tools and digital platforms have significantly increased the speed of information production and dissemination. Tasks that once took hours, days or weeks can now be completed in minutes with the push of a button or a single command.

"Especially with the emergence of artificial intelligence models, we are making maximum use of the advantages these technologies provide in every field, from education to media, transportation to trade, and health to agriculture.

"However, the discussion about the medium and the message also reveals a growing danger. These technologies, centered on data and information, affect the way we think and interpret events. Social media platforms, in particular, largely dictate which topics we focus on and for how long, as well as from what perspective we approach issues and even what reactions we give.

"In fact, they do not merely distort the present; they also falsify the past by constructing an imaginary history and an identity that is lifeless, soulless and devoid of depth. Therefore, this new environment carries the risk of eroding both our values and our culture through its psychological and sociological effects, from the individual level to society as a whole," the president said.

Ahbap probe

The speech also marked the first time the president commented on a scandal that has been rocking the country.

Rock star Haluk Levent, who emerged as a prominent charity figure in the aftermath of the 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into his Ahbap charity. Levent is accused of misusing funds donated to Ahbap, whose popularity skyrocketed after the earthquakes, including using the money to finance his gambling habits.

Ahbap had previously been promoted by numerous celebrities, many of whom later said they had been misled by Levent into donating to or promoting the charity. The investigation, which led to further arrests linked to the charity earlier this month, later expanded to include testimonies from celebrities who had publicly supported Ahbap in the past.

The charity also became a focal point of a campaign by opposition figures and pro-opposition celebrities criticizing the government's response to the earthquakes, claiming the state had failed to provide adequate aid to affected areas. In the aftermath of the disaster, Ahbap was portrayed as doing more for earthquake victims than state agencies.

"The events following the Feb. 6 earthquakes clearly demonstrated the kinds of plots that were carried out. We are aware of how some ill-intentioned people who never even set foot in the disaster-hit areas criticized the government's efforts," Erdoğan said, without explicitly mentioning the investigation into Ahbap.

"The goodwill of our nation was exploited. Through all kinds of unethical conduct, attempts were made to pit the state against the people. We witnessed many different groups becoming involved. The documents that have emerged reveal the kinds of operations carried out against the nation in the aftermath of the earthquake," Erdoğan said, referring to evidence in the investigation alleging that Levent collected money from businesspeople for his own benefit.

"Distorted relationships are coming to light one by one. Those responsible are being held accountable by our judiciary. Those who exploited the earthquake for political and economic opportunism are answering before justice. We will certainly do whatever is necessary within the framework of the law. We are fully determined in this regard. No matter where it leads, we will not allow those who seek to benefit from tension and polarization to use the means at their disposal as weapons against the state," he said.