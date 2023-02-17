Zeljko Komsic, Croat member of the Bosnia-Herzegovina presidential council, was the latest visitor to Türkiye after twin earthquakes hit the country's southeastern region on Feb. 6. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Komsic in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdoğan and Komsic held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.