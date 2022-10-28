President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a video about the "Presidential Scissors Collection," which includes the scissors at the inaguration ceremonies of new projects, with the message "Century of Türkiye" on Friday.

In his post on Twitter, Erdoğan said, "We do politics to produce works for our country and to serve our nation. Hopefully, we will take our journey of serving our nation to the top with the Century of Türkiye."

The world's largest scissors collection, used in the opening ceremonies of more than 1200 facilities, was featured in the second video of the "Century of Türkiye" series launched by the Directorate of Communications.

"We have used a lot of scissors in the last 20 years. Every road we built, every factory we opened, every hospital we established. Now we continue to grow the world's largest scissors collection," he said in the video.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared a post about the video. "The work and service policy of President Erdoğan will deepen in the 'Century of Türkiye' when our country will gain new achievements, and with greater development moves, our nation will win, our country will win."