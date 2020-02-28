Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has called on the international community to act against the Bashar Assad regime’s brutality in Syria, stating that concrete steps must be taken to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

“The crisis in Idlib has crossed all borders. This is why the international community now has to say no to the humanitarian crisis in Idlib and Syria and take concrete steps against it,” Kalın said.

The spokesperson also expressed his condolences for the 33 fallen Turkish soldiers who were killed in a regime attack on Thursday night.

Underlining that the attack was the harshest response possible, Kalın stated that more than 200 regime targets had been hit both by land and air attacks.

The airstrike by Syrian regime forces that killed the Turkish soldiers in northwestern Idlib province marks the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first intervened in Syria in 2016.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, Syrian regime forces have been fighting since the start of the year to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country. The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing toward the border with Turkey in the biggest single displacement of the nine-year war.

It has also upset the fragile cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, which back opposing sides in the conflict.