Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced 323 suspects were detained and a police officer suffered from an acid attack as riots by supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was arrested on charges of corruption, gripped several Turkish cities.

Yerlikaya said they would not allow attempts to disrupt public order as he announced the number of detainees in Saturday’s riots.

The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has repeatedly called on supporters to take to the streets to demonstrate support for Imamoğlu and defied a ban on gatherings and assemblies by holding rallies outside the Istanbul municipality building throughout the week. The CHP’s call was criticized by its main rival, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which accused it of inciting strife against the elected government.

Several extremist groups joined CHP supporters, especially in Istanbul, and videos circulating on social media showed some masked demonstrators removing hefty pavement stones and hurling them at riot police.

On his social media post, Yerlikaya also shared the photo of a police officer’s uniform torn apart by acid hurled at him by rioters near the Istanbul municipality building. “Those calling to the streets should consider their legal responsibilities and what they are involved in. I emphasize that we will not allow those vandals to threaten our nation's peace and security. Our police continue their duty to assure public safety,” Yerlikaya said.

The Istanbul governorate had imposed a four-day ban on gatherings after Imamoğlu’s detention last week and later extended it to next Wednesday when the CHP threatened to hold more rallies and march toward the courthouse where the mayor was questioned. Yet, the party, under the leadership of Özgür Özel, violated the ban, with Özel addressing supporters and hurling insults and threats towards the government in almost daily night-time rallies.

The riots were reminiscent of the 2013 Gezi Park incidents that shook Istanbul for days. The Gezi Park riots, like the CHP’s protests, started out as a peaceful protest against the redevelopment of the eponymous park at the heart of Istanbul. Yet, over a few days, it descended into total chaos, with violent rioters emerging on the streets attacking police and properties around Taksim Square, where the park is located. The CHP also took part in the Gezi protests, where extremist groups linked to the terrorist groups PKK and Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) exploited the situation to attack police.