The probe involving the detention of suspects linked to Israel’s spy agency Mossad’s network in Türkiye revealed the means used to recruit agents.

The interrogation for seven suspects detained in Istanbul and Izmir provinces has started, exposing Israel’s techniques for recruitment.

Mossad established its first contacts for potential recruits through a research firm and they did not recruit everyone they met, but preferred individuals who were inclined to cooperate.

Initially assigning recruits with simple research duties, Mossad then adds extortion and assassination missions. The potential recruits are aware that they are working for a foreign intelligence agency, and they are also aware that it is most likely Mossad, since the individuals they were spying on were nationals of Middle Eastern countries, according to sources.

Among the duties of agents is finding out information about targets, including their IP addresses, official records and more. They also requested them to establish recruit networks, find couriers, money transfer, assault, robbery and more.

Last month, 34 people were detained by Turkish police on suspicion of spying for Israel. They were accused of planning to carry out activities that included reconnaissance and “pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Türkiye.

At the time, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said most of the suspects were charged with committing “political or military espionage” on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

Mossad is said to have recruited Palestinians and Syrian nationals in Türkiye as part of an operation against foreigners living in Türkiye.