President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the protection of the family institution as a matter of national security, warning that threats to family values could undermine the foundation of Turkish society and the state.

Speaking at an event organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)'s women’s branch, Erdoğan said the family remains the “core pillar” of society and must be safeguarded against growing global pressures.

"We see the protection of the family and family values as a matter of national security and survival. Any attack on the family is also an attack on the backbone of the nation and the state," he said.

He warned that even small disruptions within the structure linking individuals, families and the nation could lead to long-term and difficult-to-repair consequences, stressing that attacks on the family should be seen as direct threats to the stability of the state.

Erdoğan said the government has accelerated efforts in recent years to strengthen family structures, introducing new policies and support mechanisms. These include the establishment of the Population Policies Board in 2024 and the designation of 2025 as the "Year of the Family," alongside financial support programs aimed at young couples.

He added that Türkiye plans to expand these initiatives further under its "Family and Population Decade" strategy covering the 2026–2035 period, focusing on social policy, education and long-term demographic stability.

Highlighting modern challenges, Erdoğan pointed to addiction as one of the most serious threats facing families today. He said issues, such as online gambling, social media dependency, tobacco use and substance abuse are damaging households and eroding social cohesion.

He also warned about emerging risks linked to digital technologies, including screen addiction, algorithm-driven content consumption and harmful online environments that expose children to cyberbullying and inappropriate material.

Citing global data, Erdoğan noted that over 1.25 billion adults use tobacco worldwide and that millions die each year from related illnesses. He added that the age of smoking initiation in Türkiye has declined in recent years, while online gambling is becoming an increasing concern, particularly among younger populations.

The president said the government has taken steps to combat illegal betting and gambling through a national action plan launched in November, adding that early indicators suggest progress in bringing the issue under control.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to prioritize family protection policies, emphasizing that safeguarding family values is essential not only for social stability but also for the country’s long-term resilience and security.