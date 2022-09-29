People in northeastern Syria's Qamishli district held a protest on Wednesday against the education curriculum imposed by the PKK terrorist organization in the areas occupied by them.

According to information obtained from local sources, students' parents and civilians living in Qamishli reacted to the PKK's closing of educational institutions that opposed the curriculum imposed in the district last week.

The protesters gathered in front of the United Nations office in Qamishli to protest the organization and its so-called curriculum.

Also, they stated that the so-called diplomas given by the terrorist organization were not valid and demanded that the education continues with the old curriculum and that the schools closed by the PKK be opened.

The terrorists who wanted to disperse the protest battered the members of the press who viewed the event and detained dozens of civilians.

Many schools in the region providing education according to the curriculum of the Assad regime have been closed by the terrorist organization since Sept. 18.

In the Qamishli district, there are nearly 40 schools in the "Security Square" area controlled by the Assad regime and in other neighborhoods in the district occupied by the PKK.

Earlier the PKK changed the course content of primary and secondary school classes for the first time in 2016, carrying the curriculum it had imposed on 10th and 11th grades about three years ago to 12th grades in the middle of 2020.

In this context, the PKK also seized the schools affiliated with the Assad regime and seized the entire education system in the occupied regions.

In schools in the areas occupied by the PKK, students are inculcated with militarist and prejudiced views against Islam based on their ethnic affiliation.

There are quotations from the leaders of the PKK in various chapters of the education books that the terror organization forced students to read.

Since its foundation in 1984, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people in Türkiye, including women, children and infants.