On Tuesday, Syrian security forces headed into the city of Qamishli, under a cease-fire and integration deal with the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG.

The SANA news agency said a convoy of Internal Security Forces has begun entering Qamishli city in the country's northeast.

Syria's Interior Ministry said earlier that its security forces were on alert to enter the city under the agreement reached with the YPG.

On Friday, the Syrian government announced that it had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with the YPG that ends the state of division in the country and lays the groundwork for a new phase of full integration.

The latest agreement with the YPG concerning the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli and the integration of military forces complements the agreement signed on Jan. 18.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the terrorist group signed an agreement calling for a cease-fire and the integration of the group's members and institutions into the Syrian state, but the group continued to commit violations described by the government as a "serious escalation."

The agreement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, during which it regained large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by YPG of an agreement it signed with the government in March 2025.

Ahead of security forces’ deployment, the YPG imposed a curfew in Qamishli. It will remain in force until 6 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the YPG detained 23 local residents for celebrating the entry of Syrian security forces into Hassakeh, according to local sources. Sources said YPG forces detained residents who took to the streets to welcome a convoy of Internal Security Forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry as it entered the city center.

A total of 23 people were detained, including 21 in Hassakeh city center, one in the Rmelan district and one in the town of Almabde, the sources added.