Taking on the responsibility to ensure a cease-fire in Syria and prevent humanitarian tragedy since the beginning of the process, Turkey continues to closely follow the developments in the war-torn country. Most recently, local sources reported that the Syrian regime is preparing to attack the civilian population in the Idlib region with missiles containing poisonous gas.

Regime forces reportedly distributed missiles brought from Syria's Homs region to the north to launch an attack on the Ariha region that they planned to blame on the opposition.

Sources stated that the Syrian regime has made a habit of blaming the opposition for attacks and spreading propaganda about the use of chemical weapons against civilians in the Idlib region.

Turkey, on the other hand, continues its efforts to provide humanitarian aid and infrastructure support for the normalization of life in Syria. Ankara abides by the agreements it has made in the operation areas in northern Syria and emphasizes that it expects its interlocutors to abide by them as well.

It continues to stand by the Syrian people and protect the oppressed against those who deprive civilians of their right to life in order to disrupt the peace and stability in the region, especially terrorist organizations. Turkey underlines that the world should not remain silent against the crime against humanity in Syria.

Most recently, four children were killed on Monday in an attack by the Bashar Assad regime and Iran-affiliated terrorist groups, in violation of a truce in Syria's northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone, according to civil defense forces.

Regime forces and allied Iranian militias shelled the village of Maarat Naasan in northwestern Idlib province, the sources said.

Monday's attack coincided with four airstrikes by Russian warplanes in southern Idlib, according to local sources.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020. The regime, however, has consistently violated the terms, launching frequent attacks in the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

In the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.