Riots flared after a call by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to its supporters to hit the streets last week continued into its sixth day.

Violent demonstrations seemingly in support of CHP’s Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was detained on March 19 on charges of corruption and aiding terrorism, spread across the country, a dire reminder of the notorious Gezi Park riots of 2013.

Authorities imposed a ban on gatherings after the incitement by the CHP, particularly in Istanbul. The CHP has held a rally every night since Imamoğlu’s arrest outside the municipality hall, and the rallies are followed or preceded by masked rioters hurling projectiles at police.

On Monday night, rioters in Istanbul stirred up more outrage when they were caught on camera uttering swear words against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s late mother while carrying placards containing the same words. Authorities announced that 55 suspects involved in the incident were detained while politicians, including the CHP chair, denounced the insults targeting Erdoğan's family.

CHP Chair Özgür Özel said in a statement that he felt like his own mother was insulted and sought to distance himself from rioters. Similarly, imprisoned Imamoğlu was quick to condemn insults targeting Erdoğan’s mother.

Government officials strongly condemned the vicious insults. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in a statement on Tuesday that it was befitting for those not believing in democracy and the state of law to resort to such obscene rhetoric. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said the insult exceeded the “limits of the nation’s tolerance.”

Also on Monday, Istanbul police detained two foreigners who joined the rioters. They were identified as U.S. citizen Michael Anthony Ganoe and Romanian national Daniel Aleksander Loktus. Two men were deported on charges of "inciting hatred in public” for participating in the riots. Ganoe claimed he was a freelance journalist and met Loktus during another protest in Romania. Media reports said Ganoe indeed participated in the protests in Romania and was also a supporter of the Israeli army.