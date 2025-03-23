A Turkish court jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu on corruption charges pending trial on Sunday. Imamoğlu was taken into custody on Wednesday facing charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group. The court is expected to deliver a separate verdict on charges of terrorism.

Prosecutors say Imamoğlu was among the leaders of a criminal network enriching themselves through bribes and rigged public tenders. He and dozens of others are also accused of illegally obtaining personal data. A separate probe also accuses him and several other figures linked to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) as well as Istanbul's district municipalities of helping the PKK terrorist group by recruiting its sympathizers.

Along with Imamoğlu, the court in Istanbul ordered the arrest of his close aid, Murat Ongun, who served as head of a media company of the IBB, and Tuncay Yılmaz, director of the Imamoğlu family's construction company. So far, 22 suspects detained earlier this week have been formally arrested, while several others, including businesspeople and a singer, were released with judiciary control, with the court ordering them to report to authorities regularly and banned from traveling abroad.